QUESTIONS over the maintenance of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal in Torfaen are to be raised at a council meeting.
Councillor David Thomas, the Reform UK councillor for Cwmbran’s Llantarnam ward has asked questions about works to clear vegetation from the canal at several meetings this year.
At the council’s Tuesday, November 3 meeting two Labour councillors have tabled questions around maintenance of the canal and when work will be extended to its southern boundary with Newport.
Cllr Thomas is also due to ask when firm dates for further maintenance and clearance works on other sections of the canal will be carried out, having been told at the September meeting work was due in October. Work was carried out by contractors in October.
Cllr Thomas will tell the council: ” The section cleared in your promotional video looks great, and credit to those who carried out the work.
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“But this Labour-led council was quick to put out a promotional video celebrating it. I have walked the remaining stretch through Llantarnam towards the Newport boundary, and I have seen no evidence of clearance work there.
“Quite frankly, it is embarrassing that I am having to raise this again. A carefully framed video might show the council in a good light, but residents can walk beyond the camera shot and see the condition of the rest for themselves. “
The questions are due to be answered by the Labour cabinet member for regeneration, Joanne Gauden.
In the video produced by the Torfaen Labour party, and shared on its Facebook page, Cllr Gauden said work on a phase two maintenance programme, to the boundary with Newport, is due to be confirmed “shortly” with a regular planned maintenance programme from next year.
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