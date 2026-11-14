THE First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap lowerth, visited Forge Road, Monmouth to meet residents and hear first-hand about the impact flooding has had on the community.
Close to the anniversary of Storm Claudia, the visit gave residents an opportunity to speak directly with the First Minister about their experiences and the importance of building greater flood resilience.
The First Minister also saw areas affected by previous flooding and heard about work to better understand and reduce flood risk.
The First Minister said: “Flooding has had a devastating effect on people across Wales in recent years, in areas like Forge Road.
“It was really helpful to hear first-hand from residents about the impact on them and the huge personal challenges they’ve faced.
“It was also good to see action being taken to limit the impact of flooding locally and hear about innovations which could improve the resilience of our most at-risk communities in future years.
“As we approach winter, it’s vital that we all do what we can now to limit the impact of flooding. My advice to everyone is to be prepared and be safe - check your flood risk, sign up for flood warnings and make sure you know what to do if flooding affects your area.
“A little preparation now could make a big difference this winter.”
Councillor Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, said: “Residents at Forge Road have experienced first-hand the devastating impact flooding can have on their homes and community.
“It was important for the First Minister to visit the area and hear directly from resident about their experiences and the challenges they continue to face.
“We will continue to work alongside residents, Natural Resources Wales and our other partners to improve flood resilience and help reduce the risk to communities across Monmouthshire.”
Find out more about flood advice and information, here: monmouthshire.gov.uk/flood-risk-management/advice-useful-information/
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