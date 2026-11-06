There is something badly wrong with the socialist Governments at both ends of the M4. They are happy to spend British taxpayers’ money halfway around the world, while families here struggle to pay their bills and our infrastructure crumbles. If you’re in Wales wondering why your bills are going up or why you’re on a waiting list for over two years, you might reasonably ask whose side your government is on.
Why on earth is UK Labour and Burnam spaffing £40 million of British taxpayers money on Caribbean “green energy” schemes, when there is so much to fix in our own country? Cardiff Bay has its own enthusiasm for spending your money abroad too, even though foreign affairs isn’t devolved.
The Welsh Government has spent:
£25k on disability-inclusive beekeeping in Ghana and Uganda.
£19k on radio phone-ins so farmers in Wales and Uganda can chat about climate change.
£21k on financial literacy for LGBTQI+ people in Uganda.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Labour’s, now Plaid’s, ‘Wales and Africa scheme’ awarded nearly £300,000 in 2025/26, including £25,000 to make beekeeping training accessible to disabled people in Uganda and Ghana - ? Then there is the ‘Nation of Sanctuary’, which cost nearly £64 million pounds to the Welsh tax-payer. Plaid inherited this unnecessary policy, and kept it. I asked for a statement in the Senedd setting out what the Welsh Government spends on foreign aid, foreign people and foreign projects, and how they can possibly justify this frivolous spending, especially when people in Wales are really struggling.
The people of Monmouthshire and Torfaen would be appalled if they knew where vast sums of their hard-earned money was going.
Plaid Cymru and Labour are not only giving away your money, they are also in the business of denying reality and putting women and girls in Wales at risk.
It shouldn’t take Reform bringing a debate to the Senedd, to make clear the importance of abiding by the Law, that recognises that in 2025, The United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled unanimously that “sex” in equality terms means “biological sex”. And that a “women” is a “biological women”. It’s important. It’s not up for negotiation. The Law is the Law.
Why does it matter? Because women and girls deserve to feel safe, they deserve fairness in competition and dignity. In healthcare, it’s important so that you get the right diagnosis and treatment, to have separate wards and loos for dignity; In our schools, children deserve to be taught facts; At work, women deserve privacy when they get changed or go to the loo; it matters.
And words matter. Men don’t get pregnant, Women do. Men don’t menstruate or suffer from endometriosis, women and girls do.
The highest Court in the land has made it’s ruling, the EHRC has now issued its guidance, now the Welsh Government must fulfil its safeguarding role, and make sure its policies, public bodies and any organisation or body that receives public money, abides by the Law.
Women and girls in Wales deserve these basic protections and rights. This legislation isn’t anti-trans, their rights haven’t changed, not should they, it is pro-women and girls.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.