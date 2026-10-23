The closure of Grosmont’s shop is just one example of how Wales’s community assets have been allowed to dwindle despite a great enthusiasm in many communities to keep them going. But Plaid Cymru wants to change that. The Plaid Cymru Welsh Government will soon be bringing in legislation for a Community Right to Buy. If passed by the Senedd, it would allow communities to put the destiny of the assets they benefit from into their own hands if that asset is being sold.