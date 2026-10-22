From my conversations with local businesses and farmers, I know many would welcome a closer relationship with our closest trading partners.
So, I was pleased to hear Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s recent statement setting out his intention to do just that.
At the UK-EU Summit on 20 November, the Prime Minister hopes to secure a deal to reduce red tape and costs and create more opportunities for farmers to export Welsh lamb and beef to our closest trading partner.
I asked him in the Chamber what this would mean for farmers here in Monmouthshire. He acknowledged the difficult year they’ve had and said he would do everything he could to get the deal over the line.
Growth in every postcode must include rural areas like ours, so I was also pleased to meet with the Prime Minister to raise the unique issues facing places like Monmouthshire, including transport, poor broadband, jobs for young people and, of course, farming.
I also raised the dire state of our rivers and asked for stronger action to clean them up, as well as more funding for our high streets.
Speaking of our high streets, I was delighted to attend the opening of a new clothes shop in Monmouth – Slow Monmouth. It’s great to see another new business open, and I will continue to do what I can to help fill empty units across our town centres.
The challenges created by Brexit also came up at my recent surgery in Abergavenny. I met Chris, an HGV driver concerned about Schengen travel rules that limit the time UK drivers can spend in the EU.
These restrictions make it harder for drivers who regularly travel to Europe to do their jobs. It’s another example of the challenges Brexit has created, and something I hope we can address.
Another issue affecting people across Monmouthshire is late or missing post. I’ve heard from residents who have missed medical appointments, waited weeks for driving licences or even had to collect their post from the depot themselves.
Our posties do an incredible job, and I know these problems are not their fault. But something in the wider system clearly isn’t working as it should. I will keep pushing Ofcom, Royal Mail and the Minister to take action.
And finally, in more positive news, I was really pleased to hear that my Welsh Labour colleagues in the Senedd have secured an extra £60 million for children with Additional Learning Needs, following pressure on the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government.
This will make a massive difference to families across Monmouthshire.
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