One of the most surprising developments of the last few weeks was President Trump's announcement of a deal with Vladimir Putin on the import of Russian diesel.
Many different commentators will have differing opinions on why Donald Trump has taken this decision, but I echo the comments of Boris Johnson that if we want Russian oil and gas to return to the global market, then we must end the war, but only with a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine.
Whilst it remains unclear what impact this proposed deal will have on US diesel prices, costs at the pump here in the UK continue to rise, with the Prime Minister's latest announcement falling well short of the mark when it comes to reducing fuel bills.
The Prime Minister recently pointed to new measures allowing motorists to compare petrol and diesel prices more easily through services such as Google Maps.
I am sorry Prime Minister, but telling people where to find cheaper fuel doesn't make it more affordable. Labour chose to reverse the Conservatives’ fuel duty cut, with rises coming next year.
There is so much more that Labour could do to reduce the cost of fuel, but they seem reluctant to do anything meaningful, and I fear what further announcements could be heading our way in the upcoming budget.
I reiterate the Conservatives have committed to reversing the fuel duty increase, opposing further taxes on motorists, scrapping the planned 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, and supporting the Rosebank oil field development.
That is the difference between a party focused on making a tangible difference to people's lives and a government more interested in announcing gimmicks than delivering meaningful change.
Moving to Wales, it was great to see King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Wales for the opening of the Seventh Senedd, in recognition of their support for the institution and playing their formal role in proceedings.
As the Seventh Senedd continues its work, it is worth remembering that devolution was designed to give Wales a stronger voice within the United Kingdom, not take it out of it.
Wales is strongest when its national institutions are coupled with the economic resilience, shared resources and global influence that come from being part of our family of nations, the United Kingdom.
It is a lesson that the Leader of Plaid Cymru would do well to remember the next time he sits down with colleagues from the SNP and Sinn Féin to discuss breaking apart the United Kingdom.
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