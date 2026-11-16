I am really pleased to be able to use my column to share Welsh Labour’s success in securing an extra £60m for additional learning needs in schools and colleges following its negotiations with the Plaid Cymru Government – £60m more than proposed.
The deal struck last month means £60m in much needed extra funding for additional learning needs. It's worth remembering that before Welsh Labour MSs began campaigning on this there was not a single penny in the Plaid Cymru Government's supplementary budget for additional learning needs.
As the former Cabinet Secretary for Education, I have consistently pressed for greater support for children and young people with additional learning needs. These are some of the most vulnerable learners in our schools and communities.
That is why Senedd Members and teaching unions made it clear that the £40 million for additional learning needs offered in the first attempt at a Supplementary Budget was not enough.
When Plaid Cymru first published its supplementary budget, there wasn’t an extra penny allocated to additional learning needs. Even when Plaid Cymru put £40 million on the table, we in Welsh Labour argued that it did not go far enough to address the scale of need highlighted by teaching unions and school communities.
Since the summer, Welsh Labour has engaged in constructive conversations with the Plaid Cymru Government.
It was a straightforward decision for us in Welsh Labour to make additional funding a condition of our support for Plaid’s second attempt at a supplementary budget.
The £60 million agreement represents a 50 per cent increase on that earlier offer. It will provide a welcome short-term injection of funding for schools facing increasing pressure to support children and young people with additional learning needs.
The priority now is to ensure that the money reaches schools and learners as quickly as possible. Parents, carers and school staff have raised concerns about the pressures on additional learning needs provision and the need for resources to keep pace with increasingly complex needs.
Around 40,000 children and young people in schools across Wales – some 1,268 pupils in Monmouthshire – have additional learning needs.
While welcoming the additional funding, I want to make it clear my focus remains on securing the support children and young people need, Supporting the latest funding agreement is a step towards a more sustainable settlement rather than the end of the discussion.
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