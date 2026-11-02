I recently attended a defence briefing at HMS Cambria in Cardiff Bay. This focussed on the need to increase the number of Reservists and Cadets as we look to boost national security. Being a Cadet is a great way for youngsters to gain really valuable experiences and have a great deal of fun. There is no expectation that Cadets will join the armed forces. That said, it is a good way to see a snapshot of life in the military and a good number of Cadets go on to have fulfilling careers in the army, navy or air force.