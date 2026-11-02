The Welsh Government is due to bring to the Senedd a new proposal for its supplementary budget and this time Plaid Cymru has the support of the Labour Party. This is because Plaid has agreed to put more money into Special Needs (or ALN) provision across Welsh schools. Spending on ALN has doubled over the last decade, and demand continues to grow. As the UK Government struggles to deal with its debt and budget deficit, it is inevitable that further raising ALN funding will become increasingly difficult.
Another area of education that faces profound change is the university sector. Tuition fees have not matched inflation, and there has been a reduction in both the number of British and foreign students (who pay much higher tuition fees). Added to higher employment costs and significant debt interest payments, the sector is looking at ways to balance budgets. It is quite possible that we shall loose some universities over the next decade.
I recently attended a defence briefing at HMS Cambria in Cardiff Bay. This focussed on the need to increase the number of Reservists and Cadets as we look to boost national security. Being a Cadet is a great way for youngsters to gain really valuable experiences and have a great deal of fun. There is no expectation that Cadets will join the armed forces. That said, it is a good way to see a snapshot of life in the military and a good number of Cadets go on to have fulfilling careers in the army, navy or air force.
One of the most controversial debates in the Senedd was that put forward by Labour, supporting the building of the M4 Relief Road. The key outcome was that a majority of Senedd Members voted in favour of building the road. What will Plaid Cymru do with this? They have regularly reminded the people of Wales about the importance of a Welsh Parliament. Will the Plaid Welsh Government now react to that democratic decision with the speed and urgency it deserves?
Finally, I had the pleasure of meeting the King and Queen at the Official Opening of the Senedd. The last opening was by Queen Elizabeth II and I miss her greatly. As a politician, I talk to many people most days. I am in awe of the King and Queen who frequently have conversations with hundreds of people for several days without a break. That is very hard work, and they are quite remarkable people.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.