You don’t need me to remind you of the frightening wildfires that burned across South Wales this summer.
So, I was grateful that the Prime Minister brought together MPs from affected areas to discuss how we can better prepare. I raised concerns about the health impacts of smoke, the need to prevent fires in the first place and swift prosecutions for those responsible for starting them.
We must also ensure fire services and farmers have the resources they need to fight fires, alongside better cross-border coordination.
I highlighted an NFU Mutual report which raised the need for fire services to have adaptors to connect to water bowsers on farms.
Wildfires cost Wales £6.2 million in 2025, but they also affect people and wildlife. Whether it’s flooding or wildfires, we need to learn from what has happened and better protect our communities.
I will continue raising these issues at all levels in Westminster and supporting residents on the ground to ensure better preparations for summer wildfires are put in place as soon as possible.
Back in Monmouthshire, I recently joined the fantastic volunteers at Keep Chepstow Tidy for a litter pick around the Bulwark area.
I also surprised one of the founders, Paul Gowen, with one of my Community Hero Awards to recognise all the brilliant work he does to help keep Chepstow clean!
Litter picking is surprisingly addictive and really satisfying, especially when you look back and see the difference you’ve made.
They’re a lovely group and always in need of volunteers, so if you fancy getting involved, please get in touch with the team at [email protected].
Over in Monmouth, I also had the privilege of attending Monmouth Male Voice Choir’s Annual Gala Concert at St Mary’s Priory Church. It’s always fantastic to listen to the choir, and it's so great to hear that new members are joining all the time.
Finally, I was so pleased to be a guest speaker at the Black History event in Abergavenny, organised in partnership by Love Zimbabwe and Monmouthshire County Council.
This year’s theme was “Proud to be Me”, and we heard from the amazing Uzo Iwobi OBE and other members of the community who shared their personal journeys.
I talked, amongst other things, about the fact that as a community, despite the toxicity of social media, we are, in the words of Jo Cox MP, "far more united and have much more in common than that which divides us."
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