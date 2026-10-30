“I don’t mind telling you that I was close to tears as I actually became the tortoise and felt my shell about to blow up, but at the last minute I managed to regain my wits enough to realise I wasn’t a tortoise but a man being strangled by a psychotic pensioner. So I just grabbed her ears with my hands and started to pull really hard. That did the trick I can tell you. She released her hands from my throat and let out an almighty squeal. Having the advantage I threw her against her caravan and warned, ‘That’s enough witch!’