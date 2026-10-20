The Conservatives have become the largest party on Monmouthshire County Council, as Labour councillors continue to desert the party. Three Labour councillors have left the party in the past six months, with two making serious allegations of bullying against former colleagues. The balance on the council is now 19 Conservative, 18 Labour, six Independent, two Plaid Cymru and one Green.
Under new management and having learnt the lessons of the last UK Government, local Conservatives are working hard in our wards to get things done for local residents. At a county level, we are holding the Labour-led administration to account for poor decisions, wasteful spending and policies that fail to put local people first.
Monmouthshire deserves better than a hard-left administration propped up by a Green Party councillor whose party’s extreme policies are out of touch with the priorities of many local residents. Many of the Labour councillors joined the party under Jeremy Corbyn, so are comfortable working with Zack Polanski’s Green Party.
At the Senedd election, the Conservatives and Reform UK were the two leading parties in Monmouthshire. Nigel Farage has since confirmed that Reform intends to contest every seat in Monmouthshire at next year’s local elections.
Residents will also have seen the recent ITV undercover documentary, which raised deeply disturbing questions about the attitudes and behaviour of some Reform figures. The footage appeared to expose racist, sexist and misogynistic attitudes that have no place in public life. People deserve to know what sort of individuals and culture they might be voting for.
Monmouthshire cannot afford to replace one failing administration with another experiment that risks bringing division and chaos into our council. Reform councillors care about one thing and that’s getting Farage into Downing Street.
The local Conservatives have a positive plan for the county, growing our economy, keeping council tax down, investing in frontline services and fixing our roads. We believe in responsible financial management, supporting local businesses and putting residents first.
Next May, voters will have a clear choice. Labour has had its chance, but let residents down. Reform cannot be trusted to provide the responsible leadership our county council needs.
With a renewed team, a clear plan and councillors working hard in communities across the county, the Conservatives are ready to lead our council. Increasingly, we are the party best placed to deliver the change residents want and to get Labour out and stop Reform.
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