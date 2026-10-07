Tintern Abbey has been called the most beautiful ruin in Britain and its setting is very special. When seen in the misty morning of a clear day with the leaves of the trees summer green or autumn gold, or when lit up by the light of a full moon, it is easy to see why this has been said. Legend tells us that the great abbey of Tintern had its beginnings when Walter de Clare murdered his wife Eva. He soon regretted this foul deed and was, haunted by her ghost as he lay uneasily in his bed at Chepstow Castle. So he decided that he had to do something to salve his troubled conscience. Confessing his sins to a priest, he was advised to become a Crusader in the Holy Land and if he survived, he was to spend all his wealth by building ‘a house to the Lord’.