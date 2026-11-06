Remembrance Sunday once again gave me the privilege of joining people across Monmouthshire in remembering those who served, sacrificed and lost their lives in conflict.
As towns and villages across our county fell silent, I was struck not only by the act of remembrance itself, but by the powerful sense of unity it represents. From Agincourt Square in Monmouth to the war memorials of Chepstow, Abergavenny, Caldicot, Usk and communities across Monmouthshire, people came together to honour a shared history and show gratitude.
Veterans stood alongside cadets, scouts, schoolchildren, community groups and local residents. People of every age, background and walk of life paused together in reflection. In a world that often feels divided, Remembrance Sunday reminds us of the values and experiences that can unite us.
That sense of togetherness sits at the heart of what I believe Monmouthshire is about. We are one county, made up of many communities, each with its own character and history but bound together by common values of service, respect, neighbourliness and mutual support. Remembrance is one of the moments when that shared identity is most visible.
As a County of Sanctuary, Monmouthshire is also home to people who have experienced war, persecution and displacement first-hand. Many of our newer residents have come here seeking safety, to rebuild their lives far from homes and loved ones lost to conflict. On Remembrance Sunday, they, too, stood in silence alongside their neighbours.
Their presence enriches our understanding of remembrance. It reminds us that the consequences of war are not confined to history books. Across the world today, families continue to endure the pain of conflict, separation and loss. In Monmouthshire, we have chosen to respond not with division or indifference, but with compassion, friendship and welcome.
The success of remembrance events across our county reflects the strength of community spirit that exists here every day. The Royal British Legion deserves particular thanks for the extraordinary contribution it makes, not only through the Poppy Appeal and remembrance services, but throughout the year in supporting veterans, serving personnel and their families.
And Remembrance Sunday is about looking back, but it is also about looking forward. It asks us what kind of communities we want to build and what values we want to carry with us, a recognition that we are stronger when we stand together.
I am grateful to everyone who took part in this year's remembrance events. Together, across every corner of our county, we honoured those who came before us and in doing so, we demonstrated something important: despite some differences, we remain one community, one county and, at our best, Monmouthshire United.
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