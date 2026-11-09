“Yet here’s the kicker. Every Halloween between midnight and 3 am he rides the Keepers looking for lost souls to steal away to hell. Finders keepers, losers weepers, and all that. “Anyhow, he used to ride the old road in a horse and cart, but he’s recently upgraded to a motor, and apparently over the years he’s built up quite a collection of souls, nine in total, and apparently I’m to be his tenth. He claims once he gets to 666 the devil will release him, but he might as well whistle Dixie as listen to that Prince of Lies.”