“‘Still!’ I thought to myself. “I’m at a bit of a loose end at the moment. I’m training to become a time-traveller, but that’s not as easy as old Poe made it out to be. He said that all you need is to commit yourself to the ritual and visualise the time and place you want to visit as you fall asleep, and you should wake up there. But apart from a few dodgy dreams about Ancient Rome and Victorian London, nothing’s happened. Instead of waking up in some distant and exotic realm, I keep waking up in the Mardy, and it’s becoming a little disheartening.