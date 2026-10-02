Turnip explained, “After I had finished talking, she threw another skinned rabbit into the cauldron and took a slow and thoughtful sip on her pint of gin, before looking at me with her beady and alcoholic bloodshot eyes and said, ‘What nonsense you bringing to my door now, boy? You want to recruit my poor Peaches for the Hitler Youth? She’ll have no truck with all that. She hasn’t got a National Socialist bone in her body.