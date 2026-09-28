The Welsh Parliament has returned following the summer recess.
A less-known aspect of Senedd work is that of the Cross Party Groups. These are groups of MSs that work on areas which are of particular interest to them. They must contain MSs from more than one party and I sit on the one for Nuclear Energy.
We are looking at how Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) will be built on the former Wylfa Nuclear site in Anglesey. There is also the possibility of developing the old Trawsfynydd Nuclear site in Snowdonia. The UK now relies on imports for most medial radioactive isotopes, having shut facilities in the 1990s. This needs to be rectified, and one proposal is to create a nuclear medicine laboratory at Trawsfynydd. With half of us expected to develop cancer, this is becoming urgent as the plants which supply us in Europe are aging and need replacement.
Another aspect of our work is meeting school children. Many schools in the constituency bring classes to visit the Parliament and MSs try to meet with them for a chat about our work. Last week I spoke to children from Pembroke School in Chepstow, and this week I am seeing a class from Raglan School.
I recently met with a mobile phone network provider to discuss coverage. It is particularly bad in some areas of Monmouthshire – less so in Torfaen. Planning rules in Wales restrict mast height lower than in England. We have a productivity problem in Wales and this does not help. We shall increasingly need good 5G coverage for routine activities. The Welsh Government needs to allow taller masts. I appreciate that they are unattractive, but taller masts can also mean fewer of them.
Finally, I have received several requests to watch the National Emergency Briefing. This is a film that covers climate change . I have watched it, and there is much with which I agree. However, the film is disappointing in that it contains some questionable financial figures and makes no reference at all to either nuclear fission or nuclear fusion as being part of the solution. Therefore I do not regard it as an impartial analysis. I have had several requests to support the film being shown to all school children. I do not support those requests, and we must be very cautious about using the school system to promote a particular message – no matter how worthy that message may be perceived by many people.
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