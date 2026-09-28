Finally, I have received several requests to watch the National Emergency Briefing. This is a film that covers climate change . I have watched it, and there is much with which I agree. However, the film is disappointing in that it contains some questionable financial figures and makes no reference at all to either nuclear fission or nuclear fusion as being part of the solution. Therefore I do not regard it as an impartial analysis. I have had several requests to support the film being shown to all school children. I do not support those requests, and we must be very cautious about using the school system to promote a particular message – no matter how worthy that message may be perceived by many people.