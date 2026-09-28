People across Wales and the United Kingdom are struggling with the cost of living, with war and other global pressures adding to household bills.
Recently, I saw diesel priced at 199.9p per litre in one town in my constituency. At the time of writing, the UK average is slightly lower at around 196p per litre, it is a stark reminder of how much more expensive everyday life has become when compared with the average price of 142.2p per litre at the same time last year.
The ongoing conflicts in Iran, Ukraine, and other regions of the Gulf, as well as recent tensions in Venezuela, have all contributed to rising fuel prices. However, there are still measures the UK Labour Government could take to help families manage these increasing costs.
More than half of the price at the pump goes directly to the Government through taxation. Fuel Duty and VAT are both added on top of wholesale costs, retail margins, and transportation expenses.
Rising fuel costs do not affect only motorists. They also place significant pressure on businesses, industry, and our farming communities. When you consider how heavily our daily lives depend on diesel, petrol, and oil, it is no surprise that increasing fuel prices contribute to higher costs across the economy, not just at the pumps.
Some will argue this situation demonstrates the need to transition to renewable energy as quickly as possible. While I agree that we must continue moving towards renewables, the reality is that a complete transition is not achievable in 2026 and is unlikely to be for many years to come.
The Labour Government has chosen to respond to these pressures by reversing the Conservatives' fuel duty cut, introducing a 3p increase in January 2027 followed by a further 2p increase in March 2027. With the RAC predicting that fuel prices will continue to rise, it is concerning, though perhaps not surprising, to see Labour once again favouring higher taxation.
By contrast, the Conservatives have committed to reversing the fuel duty increase, opposing further taxes on fuel, and scrapping the planned 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.
We fully support the Rosebank Oil development, because Britain will continue to need oil and gas for years to come and it makes far more sense to produce more of that energy here at home than import it from overseas.
We need grounded policies from a party that is serious about the future, while remaining connected to the realities people face today, and the Conservatives are the only party offering that approach.
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