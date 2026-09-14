I was pleased to be in the Chamber for the recent powerful statement by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband regarding the decision to impose a ban on the trade in goods and specific services from illegal Israeli settlements.
I welcome the new approach from the UK Government. I have had thousands of emails from constituents on this issue, with people horrified, just as I am, by the illegal Israeli settler violence and the forced displacement of entire towns and villages of Palestinians.
This is completely unacceptable. Illegal settlements in Palestine are a clear violation of international law, and I welcome the UK Government taking action in response.
I know this will be welcome news for many people across Monmouthshire who have contacted me about the situation.
I back the UK Government’s call for Israel to stop all current and planned illegal expansion, so that there can truly be a chance to move towards a two-state solution.
It is important to be clear that no matter what is happening in the Middle East, antisemitism has no place in our society, and there is no excuse for hatred or discrimination against Jewish people.
I will continue to listen to my constituents and make sure their voices are heard in Parliament on this important issue.
Here at home, I’m continuing to stand up for our hospitality businesses, which play such an important role in our communities and local economies.
I’m calling on the UK Government to reduce VAT for hospitality businesses across the UK from 20% to 10%.
Countries including France, Germany, Spain and Italy already have lower rates of VAT for hospitality, so I believe we should do the same here.
I’m also calling on the Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government to, at the very least, match the 20% business rates cut being given to pubs and clubs across England.
It was also fantastic to welcome a brilliant Monmouthshire business to Parliament recently.
The Halfway Pub has won a Community Support Hero Award at the PubAid Awards. It was a pleasure to host Rhi and Jason in Parliament as they received their well-deserved award and to celebrate with them afterwards.
The Halfway has transformed itself from a traditional rural pub into the beating heart of its community through the creation of Pubtopia CIC, a not-for-profit CIC with a mission to ensure that people across this part of Monmouthshire can come together and thrive together.
It has also opened a village shop on the premises, stocking produce from local butchers, dairy farmers, bakers, chocolatiers, beekeepers and independent makers.
They do so much for the local community, so it’s fantastic to see all their hard work recognised.
Huge congratulations to them both. And if you haven’t visited The Halfway yet, I highly recommend popping in.
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