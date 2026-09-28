Our latest opportunity is the Let’s Talk Resident Survey 2026. This is our third year participating in the National Residents Survey, hosted by the Welsh Local Government Association. It asks about everyday life in Monmouthshire and your experiences of our services including education, social care, transport, recycling, libraries and leisure centres. The survey can be completed online, but paper copies can also be downloaded or collected from Community Hubs and libraries, where completed copies can be returned. Support is available for anyone who needs help. We also continue to meet people through community events, local groups and face-to-face sessions.