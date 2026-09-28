As your council, our choices affect your life in so many ways, from education, social care and transport to recycling, libraries and leisure centres.
We have always tried to make good decisions. But I am acutely aware how important it is for us to understand residents’ experiences, priorities and expectations as well as to have our own set of values.
Part of this understanding comes from surveys and consultations we run which focus on council-wide matters, such as our budget and priorities, and also on local proposals, including road safety, libraries and town-centre plans. We do this a lot because no one survey ever captures everything you want to say and, anyway, different decisions affect different communities.
It allows you to tell us what is working well for you, what you think needs improvement and what matters most. We try to make sure these are not just tick-box exercises - we are prepared to test our assumptions, improve proposals and amend actions.
You must know that we will not always be able to do everything people ask, especially when budgets are under such pressure. But we want to explain our decisions, show how feedback has been considered and let you know what will happen next.
Current consultations can be found on the Let’s Talk Monmouthshire website. Previous consultations remain available too, so you can look back at earlier proposals, information and updates. If you haven’t already done so, register on the site so you can find out when new consultations and engagement events are launched.
Our latest opportunity is the Let’s Talk Resident Survey 2026. This is our third year participating in the National Residents Survey, hosted by the Welsh Local Government Association. It asks about everyday life in Monmouthshire and your experiences of our services including education, social care, transport, recycling, libraries and leisure centres. The survey can be completed online, but paper copies can also be downloaded or collected from Community Hubs and libraries, where completed copies can be returned. Support is available for anyone who needs help. We also continue to meet people through community events, local groups and face-to-face sessions.
The survey takes around ten minutes to complete and closes on Friday, October 30. Whether you have lived here all your life or arrived recently, whether you are satisfied with services or believe they must improve, your experience matters. As elected members our team understand the value of listening to residents and hope to hear from as many of you as possible. Please visit our webpage - https://www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/ - for the survey. Your voice can help shape Monmouthshire’s future.
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