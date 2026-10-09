“‘Boost!’ Interrupted Paul. ‘This could be the making of me JT. It could open up the entire Neath Valley club scene, and the whole of Wales and the wider world to my Simon LeBon tribute act. Once people get a sense that I’m not just your average tribute act, but an inspired act, things could really take off. We could be talking official Duran Duran endorsements and all the rest of it. Potentially this could break me in Japan and make me the go-to act for people who want some quality LeBon but without the extortionate price tag that the man commands.’