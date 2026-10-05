Britain and France have spent years producing excuses, while criminal gangs produce more and more boats. Two determined leaders, who together will achieve the immediate stop to the invasion of our shores and dismantle the trade behind it. For me, rural Britain must also remain central to national renewal. Dairy prices are soaring for families while farmers struggle to receive a fair return. That is quite an achievement—even by government standards: making food dearer while impoverishing the people who produce it. This is the sad reality of being Farmer under left wing governments at both ends of the M4. Here In Wales, bad agricultural policy helped make this summer’s wildfire crisis worse.