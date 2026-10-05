There are political conferences, and then there are gatherings which feel like the beginning of something. Our Reform conference in Birmingham was emphatically the latter. Packed halls, energy that was palpable and thousands and thousands of people united by the belief that Britain is broken and needs serious change, and that Reform is the only Party that can be trusted to deliver that.
Dan Thomas, our Welsh leader, delivered a superb speech and made clear that, here in Wales, Reform is already leading from the front. After our historic Senedd breakthrough, we are not there merely to make up the numbers or provide decorative opposition. As the largest and most effective opposition in the Senedd’s history, Reform are there to expose the failures of a socialist Plaid Cymru government, to offer alternatives and to fight for the people ignored by Cardiff Bay for decades, whilst preparing for government in the future.
That seriousness ran through Reform UKs plan for its first 100 days in power. It is ambitious because the country’s problems are enormous, but realistic because every proposal is rooted in one simple concept: common sense. From borders and policing to tax, energy, education and the NHS, this is a programme for action—not some glossy booklet destined to spend eternity beneath a ministerial coffee cup. Jordan Bardella’s speech was another highlight. He and Nigel Farage signed a memorandum of understanding committing Reform and France’s National Rally to work together against illegal Channel crossings if both succeed in being their respective country’s next Prime Minister.
Britain and France have spent years producing excuses, while criminal gangs produce more and more boats. Two determined leaders, who together will achieve the immediate stop to the invasion of our shores and dismantle the trade behind it. For me, rural Britain must also remain central to national renewal. Dairy prices are soaring for families while farmers struggle to receive a fair return. That is quite an achievement—even by government standards: making food dearer while impoverishing the people who produce it. This is the sad reality of being Farmer under left wing governments at both ends of the M4. Here In Wales, bad agricultural policy helped make this summer’s wildfire crisis worse.
Reform understands that food security is national security. We will trust farmers, restore sensible land management and put food production back at the heart of policy. The establishment will sneer, obstruct and panic. And go for us in any way possible. Let it. Birminghams conference showed that Reform has the people, the policies and the courage to fight to fix our country — and win.
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