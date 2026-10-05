Our First Hundred Days Plan was published before the election, and was reviewed by the government after 100 days. In the meantime, we’ve also seen the Programme for Government published which sets out our longer-term plans to fulfil our manifesto promises. To publicly track how the government is doing, they’ve set up a ‘Progress on Our Priorities’ dashboard so you can see up-to-date statistics on each commitment. All of this is available in black-and-white for everyone to read right now online.