These are such uncertain times. Globally, nationally regionally and locally. Sometimes it feels that everything is changing at an increasing speed. The climate, the onward march of artificial intelligence, conflict overseas and the cost of living. No wonder so many are worried about what the future holds.
I believe the answer must be to focus on the tried and tested: working together, supporting one another and building on the strengths we share.
That has been the approach of Monmouthshire Labour since we came into office in 2022.
We have never pretended to have all the answers or all the good ideas. As the largest party on the council, but without an overall majority, we knew from the outset that we needed to work with others to provide the leadership that residents have a right to expect.
That is why we formed a coalition with the Green Party. It was never just about political arithmetic. It reflected a conviction that when people share common values and common goals, they achieve more by working together.
That spirit has helped us navigate challenging circumstances and to protect vital services, support our communities and make the best possible use of limited resources. It can be summed up in two words: Monmouthshire United.
Being prepared to work with others does not mean compromising our values. But it does mean recognising that progress is built through co-operation, respect and a willingness to find common ground.
At a time when others seek to divide or enlarge people's frustrations, our responsibility is to offer something better: hope, decency and practical solutions.
OK, so some former colleagues have chosen a different political path. So be it. I remain focused on the job that residents elected us to do. The day-to-day business of the council continues, our coalition remains strong and our determination to deliver for Monmouthshire is undiminished.
I am proud to work alongside dedicated colleagues, officers, partners and community organisations who share a commitment to making Monmouthshire an even better place to live, work and raise a family. The people of this county have shown time and again what can be achieved when we come together around a shared purpose.
In uncertain times we choose to work together, support one another and keep believing that tomorrow can be better than today.
That is the spirit of Monmouthshire and why I believe our best days still lie ahead.
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