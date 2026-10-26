“‘Anyhow, enough of the small talk, Turnip. Where’s that useless son-of-a-bitch that crawled out of me all those moons ago? He hasn’t even been to see his old momma since you got back from your year in America. What were you all doing out there anyhow? Meddling with stuff you amateurs got no business with, no doubt. You go searching for the supernatural and then one day the supernatural will bite back, and then you’ll see how little you know. Mark my words.’”