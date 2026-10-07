Growing concerns about the pollution in one of Wales’s most important rivers were brought home to me when I met with representatives from Save the River Usk in Abergavenny.
I was left in no doubt about the care and concerns the campaign group has for the river. They made it very clear that the Usk is central to our local communities and a very precious natural asset. Everyone should be able to enjoy clean and healthy rivers that support thriving wildlife.
The campaign group raised with me particular concerns they have about the monitoring and regulation of pollution in the River Usk.
These included what they described as insufficient monitoring of pollution levels, a limited number of water testing locations, a narrow range of pollutants being tested for, and a lack of regular reviews of environmental permits.
It was valuable to hear directly from Save the River Usk about the challenges facing the river and the work they are doing to protect it.
Following the meeting, I wrote to Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government seeking responses to the issues raised by campaigners.
Improvement needs clear legislation. Welsh Labour is committed to fighting to improve the quality of our seas and rivers. And is behind calls for a Clean Water Bill for Wales that would create a new water regulator and funding to crack down on the people polluting our rivers.
I am pleased to see the new Welsh Government has committed to exploring reforms to the Welsh water system and is considering what legislation and regulatory changes may be required.
In my letter to the Welsh Government, I noted its decision to establish a Climate and Nature Board and recommended the involvement of the Save the River Usk Campaign Group on this Board. Campaigners’ knowledge and understanding is crucial to helping inform these sorts of decisions.
The Usk cannot speak for itself. The Usk needs robust monitoring, strong enforcement and a genuine place for community voices, which is why I will continue supporting the work of Save the River Usk to make sure they can speak for the river.
I am hoping to join the campaigners again at an event at the Senedd on Tuesday, October 13 at 11am. Save the River Usk will be joined by Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery outside the Senedd with coracles to continue to bring attention to the plight of our rivers and wildlife.
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