Following my question to the new Plaid Cymru minister this week, I am pleased to report that the new Welsh government is treating this issue with the seriousness it deserves. Over £1.4 million has been made available to this constituency in this financial year alone; money which, it's estimated, will benefit almost a thousand homes in the area. I also asked specifically about the Wales Flood Forum, a Plaid Cymru manifesto commitment that will both invite flood affected communities like our own to share their experience and learning, and also provide them with support into the future. That commitment has been reiterated in Plaid Cymru's Programme for Government and work has already begun on setting up the Forum. As always, if you have any concerns about anything locally, flood related or otherwise, please do get in touch.