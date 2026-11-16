The Welsh Government will now bring to the Senedd its proposals for next year’s budget. Most years since devolution, both Labour and Plaid have complained that Westminster underfunds Wales. Ten years ago, Wales received around £14bn. This year it was around £28bn. That is about a third more than a decade ago when adjusted for inflation. I pointed this out in a question to Plaid last week, and to his credit the Minister for Government Effectiveness acknowledged that Wales had received large increases in funding from Westminster. There will be a slight reduction next year (around half of one percent) but with the British Government borrowing such vast sums, it is inevitable that the days of increasing budgets are coming to an end.