The Welsh Government will now bring to the Senedd its proposals for next year’s budget. Most years since devolution, both Labour and Plaid have complained that Westminster underfunds Wales. Ten years ago, Wales received around £14bn. This year it was around £28bn. That is about a third more than a decade ago when adjusted for inflation. I pointed this out in a question to Plaid last week, and to his credit the Minister for Government Effectiveness acknowledged that Wales had received large increases in funding from Westminster. There will be a slight reduction next year (around half of one percent) but with the British Government borrowing such vast sums, it is inevitable that the days of increasing budgets are coming to an end.
Another matter for debate recently was that of mobile phones in schools. Reform wants new legislation to explicitly deal with mobile phone use during the school day. This is the case in England, but Plaid and Labour rejected this proposal last week. It is peculiar that the Labour Party in England wants a ‘hard ban’ (where pupils hand over phones at the start of the day), whilst in Wales the Labour Party won’t support a legislative tightening of the rules. Vague guidance is not what schools want.
I recently attended a briefing on leukaemia. One striking statistic is that leukaemia is detected earlier in England than in Wales. As with most cancers, earlier detection leads to better treatment outcomes. The reason for the earlier detection is the widespread use in England of a blood test that costs around six pounds. Why does the NHS in Wales not follow England on good ideas that are inexpensive to implement? If you have other similar examples of how inexpensive ideas could be transferred to public services in Wales, please do let me know.
Finally, I have received much correspondence regarding fireworks; to either ban their sale or to have only quiet fireworks – even at organised events. It seems to me that there are fewer problems today than decades ago. That’s probably due to the rules preventing sales to children and the prevalence of large single-ignition fireworks for private use which strike me as being generally safer than multiple fireworks in a box. I accept that fireworks can cause distress for some animals. However, that has to be balanced against traditional celebrations around bonfire night and new year. Therefore I support the status quo on fireworks.
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