AS hundreds lined the streets to watch the Tour of Britain pass through this neck of the woods on Saturday, many more waited at the finish line in Blaeanvon.
Yet, as the crowds cheered and the wheels turned, a war of words erupted on social media about whether the road leading to Blaenavon from Govilon should be called The Keepers or the Tumble.
It’s a heated and historic argument!
Locals mainly refer to it as the Keepers, but in the wider cycling community, the famous climb is usually known as the Tumble.
Who is right and who is wrong? And who, you might ask, cares?
Well, on social media, where all civility and reason often go to die, they certainly do!
In response to an innocent request to send us your pics of the Tour of Britain, accompanied by a Facebook reel with the caption ‘Riders reach the top of the Tumble, riding high above Abergavenny,’ all seven shades of hell broke loose.
Almost instantly, a user growled in the comments section, “It’s the Keepers not the Tumble.”
Sensing perhaps a pile-on, others were quick to get in on the action.
Someone calling themselves ‘Our Nige’ snarled, “Stop calling it the effin’ tumble” and posted an angry face.
And another user who was a little more chilled simply wrote, “Nice pics, but it’s called the Keepers!”
Those with both feet firmly in the Tumble camp defended their use of the name by pointing out, "The sign says Tumble. You can’t argue with the sign."
And another added, “A lot of cyclists know the climb as the Tumble. As this is a cycling post, I really don’t see the problem. For example, there was a cycle event in the past called Tumble up 4 Life. Keepers to me just means paddle boards now.”
Ouch!
Over 65 comments later and the argument was no nearer to any resolution.
So what do the facts say?
Well, as in most things, it’s a question of interpretation.
The Keepers’ Pond was purpose-built in the early 19th century to provide water to the nearby Garnddyrys Forge. It got its distinctive name because the gamekeeper who used to patrol the surrounding grouse moors lived in a little nearby cottage.
Over time, the road leading past the pond became known as the Keepers!
The waters get murkier still when you realise that on old Ordnance Survey maps, the Keepers is referred to as Pen-fford-goch or Forge Pond.
So where does the name Tumble come from?
Not only can the name also be found on old ordnance survey maps, there was once a nearby pub used by foundry workers called the Tumble Inn.
There is a suggestion that the area around the Keepers got that name because of a long forgotten landslip caused by all the industry that once ravaged the area.
So in the end, you might say tomahto or you might say tomato, but it really doesn’t matter. Just remember to enjoy the views!
