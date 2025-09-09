The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent was in Abergavenny on Monday to speak with locals about the safety of their streets and discuss the importance of tackling anti social behaviour.
Jane Mudd joined the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, and Cllr Laura Wright, to talk to residents and discuss safety within the community.
The visit also served the purpose of educating locals on how to keep themselves and their neighbourhoods safe.
Last month, a new survey suggested that Gwent Police had the worst rating from the public of any police force in England and Wales, with the least amount of residents describing the force as “excellent” or “good.” That story is available to read here.
Abergavenny Town Council hosted Ms Mudd as the commissioner learned more about how community groups in the area are using their work to notice the signs of anti-social behaviour at an early stage.
The visit focused on listening to local concerns, highlighting the importance of early warning signs in tackling anti-social behaviour, and the ways everyone can all play a part in keeping Abergavenny safe and tidy.
Ms Mudd heared how the collection of local litter data by Keep Abergavenny Tidy, can provide a surprisingly significant insight into community safety.
For example, the presence of vapes and wrappers in certain areas can serve as an early signal for potential anti-social behaviour, allowing preventative measures to be put in place in a specific area to ensure the safety of residents and visitors to the town.
Residents welcomed the chance to share their thoughts and learn more about practical steps they can take to keep themselves and their neighbourhoods safe.
Abergavenny Town Council thanked the Police and Crime Commissioner for the visit and looks forward to continuing this important dialogue.
