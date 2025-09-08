An historic Grade-I listed house just outside Abergavenny will be hosting a variety of willow weaving activities this September, with a rare opportunity for locals to see inside the building.
Llwyn Celyn is taking part in Cadw’s Open Doors festival, offering a rare opportunity to explore the house in the Monmouthshire countryside, usually occupied by holidaymakers.
Willow weaving activities with Rural Skills Centre at Llwyn Celyn Open Days will take place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September 2025, between 10am and 4pm
Over in the Threshing Barn, meet Gill Jones and tutors from Rural Skills Centre who'll be teaching and demonstrating traditional willow weaving. Join a drop-in workshop over the weekend and learn simple weaving techniques to make a decorative piece, willow bird feeder or bread platter with guidance from experts. Weaving workshops are offered on a 'suggested donation' basis and all materials are provided.
Pre-booking is preferred via the Landmark Trust website: https://www.landmarktrust.org.uk/news-and-events/opendays/llwyn-celyn-open-day-2025/
General entry to the site is free, with drop-in weaving activities and information on the remarkable story of its rescue, from ruin to restoration.
Llwyn Celyn is a restored Grade I listed medieval farmhouse, around 15 minutes from Abergavenny. Explore the site, dive into its rich history and meet building restoration charity, the Landmark Trust who now care for it.
The Trust secured funding in 2010 to restore the building, which is now a holiday let, and is open to the public on just two weekends every year. It is thought to date from roughly 1480 and property is said to be a typical example of the development of the British manor house.
The event will be open to all, family friendly and refreshments are available. Dogs are now permitted onsite. Llwyn Celyn is less than a 15-minute drive from Abergavenny, with accessible parking onsite and general parking in a field next door.
