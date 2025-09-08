To celebrate its 25th year, some special categories were introduced, including a novelty 8-inch cake designed for the anniversary and a hand-crafted card featuring a floral theme. In addition, afternoon visitors were all given the chance to vote for their favourite exhibit in the show and the winner, Merryn Boddington, who had designed a stunning cake celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show, was presented with the Robin Herbert Trophy, a new award for this year’s special occasion.