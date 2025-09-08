Llanover Village Hall was alive with colour, creativity and community pride on Saturday, September 6, as villagers gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Llanover Village Flower, Vegetable and Homecraft Show.
From early morning, the Hall was a hive of activity as exhibitors arrived with baskets of vibrant vegetables, freshly picked fruit, delectable cakes, intricate craftwork and armfuls of beautiful flowers. Children were not forgotten either, with plenty of categories for younger members of the family to showcase their talents.
By 10 am, a respectful hush settled as exhibitors left the hall and judges began their careful tour of the exhibits, assessing, tasting, and admiring the high standards of work. Despite this summer’s challenging dry growing conditions, the judges praised the quality of the produce and the dedication of all who entered.
To celebrate its 25th year, some special categories were introduced, including a novelty 8-inch cake designed for the anniversary and a hand-crafted card featuring a floral theme. In addition, afternoon visitors were all given the chance to vote for their favourite exhibit in the show and the winner, Merryn Boddington, who had designed a stunning cake celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show, was presented with the Robin Herbert Trophy, a new award for this year’s special occasion.
Mr Richard Wilkinson, Chair of the Llanover Village Hall Committee, paid tribute to the driving forces behind the show, thanking Mr Roy Evans and Mrs Mandy Evans for their tireless dedication over the past quarter of a century. In turn, Mr and Mrs Evans expressed gratitude to the judges, volunteers and exhibitors, noting proudly that this milestone year saw more entries than ever before. Mr Evans concluded with a cheery: “See you all next year!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.