An Abergavenny care home has become one of very few in Wales to be rated as ‘excellent’ across all areas in a new-look inspection report.
This came just a short time after a new inspection ratings system for care services in Wales came into force to help ensure people receive the best possible care. The regulator of services in the country, Care Inspectorate Wales, introduced the system to help people better understand the quality of care provided, making it easier for individuals and families to make informed decisions about their care options.
In the report, the inspector noted how people and relatives at Foxhunters, which is a 70-bedroom care home, consistently praise the service.
The report summary says: “We found people experience excellent well-being outcomes because of the care and support they receive, the relationships they have, the activities they pursue and the environment they live in.
“The service provider values people’s choice and decision making and strives to tailor the service to meet their needs.
“The manager and the responsible individual have robust and effective systems in place to ensure they maintain excellent oversight. These include seeking feedback from people, consistently reviewing and analysing all available information to identify areas the service does well and what they can improve to enhance people’s well-being.”
In regard to Well-being, the inspector highlighted the “meaningful” activities within the home and the community and how residents take an active role, for example one person oversees the residents’ group, one person teaches Welsh to fellow residents, and one writes and shares poetry.
“We saw staff throughout the home know individuals well and have a strong understanding of their likes, dislikes, routines and needs. We observed many natural, friendly interactions and genuine connections,” the inspector said.
The home was described as being “beautifully presented” with a range of facilities, including busy coffee shop, gym, cinema room and spacious, landscaped gardens.
“The people we spoke to liken the home and its facilities to a hotel,” the inspector said.
In the final measure, Leadership, the home was praised for having “very strong” governance, oversight, and organisational systems in place to ensure smooth operations and high-quality care.
“Staff speak of the qualifications they have achieved and/or are working towards and of feeling proud of working at the service and providing the best care for people.”
Helen Davies-Parsons, Chief Executive of Dormy Care Communities, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome of this inspection and is testament to the wonderful team who support those living in the home and their families.”
“We would like to thank our staff, the ladies and gentlemen who live at Foxhunters and their families for contributing to such a fantastic report.”
“We are committed to ensuring everyone who lives and works at Foxhunters feels valued, supported and truly at home here, and the feedback from Care Inspectorate Wales certainly reflects this.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.