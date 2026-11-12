Last week, we marked Remembrance, a time when we come together to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and pay tribute to everyone who has served and continues to serve our country.
It was a privilege to attend two really moving Remembrance services in Abergavenny and Rogiet, and it was lovely to see such a great turnout at both.
A huge thank you to the Royal British Legion, organisers and volunteers for putting on such great services. I know a huge amount of work goes into organising them, and I'm grateful to everyone involved.
But remembering those who served must also go hand in hand with action, including supporting veterans and their families today.
So I was really pleased that Monmouthshire County Council has secured funding from the UK Labour Government's VALOUR programme to help develop a new veterans' support centre.
This funding will help bring local services together, making it easier for veterans and their families to access support with housing, healthcare and employment.
Veterans Minister Calvin Bailey recently joined me at a veterans' breakfast in Abergavenny. He spoke directly with members of our armed forces community, so he knows first-hand the positive impact this investment will have here in Monmouthshire.
In other news, after the success of my first 'Pint with Cath' in Chepstow, I'm hosting another in Usk on Thursday 26 November, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.
It's a relaxed, drop-in event where you can pop in for a chat with me about anything you'd like to raise. The exact venue will be shared with everyone who RSVPs.
Please note that if you have a more complex casework issue, I'd encourage you to contact my office to arrange an in-person surgery instead.
Finally, I'm delighted that National Express coaches have returned to the Monmouth area following discussions I had with the company.
The trial stop at Raglan Services on the 112 route gives residents a long-distance coach link to Cardiff, Birmingham and Haverfordwest.
I was really keen to get National Express services back to the area, as I know how much people have wanted to see them return.
However, this is a trial, and National Express will review ticket sales in February 2027 to decide whether to make the stop permanent. If you can, please make use of the service and help us show the demand is there.
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