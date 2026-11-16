AS adversaries go, the devil is a strong one. The Prince of Lies is an eternal being with all the hordes of hell and legions of darkness at his command.
He’s not the sort of type you’d want to get into arm wrestle with because the corrupter of souls and purveyor of filth would definitely have a slight advantage.
Yet Satan’s reputation as a hard bastard didn’t faze local lad Johnny Turnip.
The Abergavenny man claims he has bested Lucifer in a game of wits and sent him back to the inferno with his tail between his legs.
“And the beauty of it is, I’ve done it without getting my hands dirty! I just used my bonce and outwitted the evil git.”
Turnip told the Chronicle that he found himself going toe to toe with the fallen one, after accidentally ending up in hell one evening.
He explained, “I made the mistake of hitching a ride with a local lad who sold his soul to Satan. I just wanted to get back from Blaenavon to the Mardy, but this guy, Milton Jones is his name, had other ideas.”
Turnip added, “The thing is, old Milton used to be a miner from Victorian times who exchanged his soul for material wealth. Which always seems a bit short-sighted if you ask me. What happened to the principle of short-term pain, long-term gain? What good is it to be the richest man on the planet if you’re doomed to spend eternity burning in hellfire? Anyhow. I suppose that’s a question for the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, and I doubt very much if they read the Chronicle.
“Anyhow, since he forfeited his soul and ended up breaking rocks in the underworld, Milton is let out every Halloween to roam the roads until he finds a hapless hitcher to bring back to hell with him so the hordes can have another soul to endlessly eat.
“The deal is, Milton gets a day off from being violated with red-hot pokers and having his liver plucked out by an eagle, and the devil gets his due.
“Unfortunately, this Halloween it was yours truly who was unlucky enough to get in the car on the road to hell.
“Here’s the rub, though. This Turnip ain’t for eating, and even though I was in the inferno with no discernible exit, my goose was far from cooked. I had a plan to outwit the devil, but I needed to tread carefully.”
Turnip explained that he persuaded Milton to park up somewhere just outside the Sixth Circle so they could have a serious chat before beginning his damnation journey.
Turnip told the Chronicle, “If you’ve ever been to hell, you realise what a hell-hole it actually is. It’s like a giant lake of fire surrounded by poorly maintained B roads and constantly erupting volcanoes. The sky is permanently red, and the smell of sulphur is off the scale. “Here’s the funny thing, though. It’s not as heavily populated as I would have imagined. In fact, it’s pretty bare, With the exception of Jimmy Saville and a few other non-celebrity souls in dry robes, I didn’t see anyone on my travels as I looked out the window, just a monotonous and never-ending world of red emptiness.
“When I asked Milton where everyone was at, he explained that this wasn’t hell proper, but merely the outskirts. He said that it was in the circles where all the real action happened.
“‘Call me square, but what are these circles, dude?’ I asked.
“Milton didn’t get my joke. He didn’t have much of a sense of humour. I suppose there wouldn’t be much to laugh about after spending over a century in the devil’s backyard. Still, he needed to lighten up because there’s always someone worse off.”
Turnip added, “Apparently, the circles were like wings in a prison, and your sin dictated what circle you’d end up in. For example, the third was for the gluttons, the fifth was for hot heads with anger management issues, and the ninth was for the treacherous and so forth.
“We were currently parked up outside the sixth circle, which is for the heretics who didn’t believe in the immortality of the soul. Well, they got that wrong and now they had all the time in the world and more to learn from their mistakes.
“The thing is, these circles were designed in the shape of huge stadiums. It was like the Principality in Cardiff but a whole lot bigger. “And as I gazed at the intimidating and ugly structure in front of us and marvelled at the horror of it all, I asked Milton, ‘So what next, fella?’
“‘I’m going to take you to the new arrivals lounge so they can decide if you belong here, and if so, what circle you’ll be designated to.’
“‘Well, let me tell you something now!’ I said. ‘I’m on the side of the angels. Always have and always will be. The devil looks after his own and I ain’t that. So you’re wasting your time, amigo.’
“‘Old Nick will be the judge of that.’ Muttered Milton.
“‘You gonna let that washed-up tart continue to call the shots?’ I asked. ‘Don’t you get tired of being Satan’s little imp?’
“‘It’s not like that.’ Replied Milton like a scalded bitch. ‘I collect 666 souls for him, and he’ll let me go.’
“‘Go where?’ I asked. ‘Do you think Heaven’s gonna welcome a dude that condemned 666 souls to the abyss just to save their own bacon? You’re deluded, pal. You can’t come back to earth either because you’re dead. Think about it? The devil’s playing you. Years from now, when you’ve collected your 666 scalps, he’s just gonna laugh in your face and give you a new task to debase and diminish you.’”
Turnip explained, “After hanging his head in shame and silence for a minute or so, Milton looked up with tears in his eyes and begged, ‘I need to get out of here so bad. What can I do? What can I do?’
“Doing my best Don Corleone impersonation, I replied, ‘You can act like a man.’ And then in kinder tones added, ‘And help me beat the devil!’
To be continued…..
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