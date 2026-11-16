Turnip told the Chronicle, “If you’ve ever been to hell, you realise what a hell-hole it actually is. It’s like a giant lake of fire surrounded by poorly maintained B roads and constantly erupting volcanoes. The sky is permanently red, and the smell of sulphur is off the scale. “Here’s the funny thing, though. It’s not as heavily populated as I would have imagined. In fact, it’s pretty bare, With the exception of Jimmy Saville and a few other non-celebrity souls in dry robes, I didn’t see anyone on my travels as I looked out the window, just a monotonous and never-ending world of red emptiness.