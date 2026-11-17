New figures last week showed that in every single part of Wales we’re paying out more in welfare than we take in income tax and national insurance. This is completely unsustainable. We’re spending too much, borrowing too much, taxing too much and paying out too much in working age welfare.
Yet Andy Burnham has set out a plan to rejoin the European Union as if it’s a silver bullet to resolve the country’s economic problems.
The Brexit debate dominated British politics for years. It consumed enormous amounts of political energy, divided communities and distracted successive governments from the bread-and-butter issues that matter most to ordinary families. We cannot afford to spend another decade having the same arguments.
I say that as someone who voted to Remain in the 2016 referendum. I was an Erasmus student and studied modern foreign languages at university. I value our European neighbours and the opportunities that come from working with other countries, but I also believe in respecting the democratic decision the British people made. We had a referendum, the country voted to leave, and we can’t keep revisiting that decision.
Our relationship with the EU is not the central economic challenge facing the country. We’re spending too much, borrowing too much, taxing people and businesses too much and paying out far too much in working age welfare. Instead, we should be cutting taxes, cutting spending and getting people off benefits and into work so they can contribute to our economy.
We need to get more people into work, encourage businesses to invest, reward enterprise and create the conditions for higher wages and sustainable growth. That is how we generate the tax revenues needed to fund better public services.
In Wales, that means focusing on reducing NHS waiting times, improving educational outcomes and making sure our young people leave school with the skills they need to succeed. It means supporting Welsh businesses, attracting investment and making our economy more competitive.
Of course, we should seek smooth, practical trading arrangements with the EU and other international partners. We should remove unnecessary barriers wherever possible and pursue agreements that benefit British businesses and consumers.
But that is very different from reopening the question of EU membership.
Britain needs a stronger economy, better public services and more opportunities for people to get on in life. That is where our attention should be – not reopening endless political divisions.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.