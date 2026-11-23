Andy Burnham’s new UK-EU deal doesn't just undermine Brexit—it makes Britain a permanent EU rule-taker on food standards, with no vote and no veto. Instead of charting an independent course, the Prime Minister is signing away British regulatory control while leaving taxpayers and shoppers to foot the bill.
The economic warning signs are already flashing red. The Fresh Produce Consortium has warned that this deal will come at a “huge self-inflicted cost” to the UK, slapping an extra £300 million a year onto fresh fruit and vegetables—a bill that hard-pressed British shoppers will ultimately end up paying at the checkout. Meanwhile, as Brussels demands concessions on university tuition fees, British taxpayers are left wondering why our money is being used to subsidise the education of EU students while families at home struggle with the cost of living.
This is a blatant betrayal of the 17.4 million people who voted to Leave. An unelected Prime Minister, put in office on the back of just 25,000 votes, is riding roughshod over the democratic will of the British electorate simply to save his own political skin. Rather than acting like a statesman and solving Britain's problems at home, Burnham is acting like a Mayor out of his depth—desperately trying to edge us back into a club that is laughing at him, not with him, because he cannot recognise a bad deal staring him in the face.
Ironically, reopening the Brexit wound could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for this incompetent, U-turning Labour Government. The move is so reckless that six former Prime Ministers, including arch Remainer Sir Tony Blair, have now warned against dragging the country back into the EU.
Nor can the Conservatives be trusted to clean up Burnham’s mess. With Kemi Badenoch talking of merely trying to “amend” the deal rather than scrapping it outright, it is clear the Tories are split down the middle and lack the backbone to stand up for Britain.
Britain needs leadership that respects democracy and puts British interests first—not a weak establishment eager to hand our sovereignty back to Brussels. This Government has shown it can’t be trusted to run a bath, let alone a country.
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