This is a blatant betrayal of the 17.4 million people who voted to Leave. An unelected Prime Minister, put in office on the back of just 25,000 votes, is riding roughshod over the democratic will of the British electorate simply to save his own political skin. Rather than acting like a statesman and solving Britain's problems at home, Burnham is acting like a Mayor out of his depth—desperately trying to edge us back into a club that is laughing at him, not with him, because he cannot recognise a bad deal staring him in the face.