A glance at the unelected “King of the North’s” socials will leave you endlessly entertained as Andy playfully boasts about how many cups of strong tea he can drink in a single day, ponders the possibility of putting pussycats on trial, teases us relentlessly with the potential of smoky bacon crisps being banned, and aggressively waves cash in our faces like Harry Enfield on steroids while talking about fixing the benefit system.