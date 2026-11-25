ALTHOUGH he may not believe in old-fashioned things like General Elections or the will of the electorate, Prime Minister Andy Burnham appears to be a firm believer in the power of social media, particularly TikTok.
A glance at the unelected “King of the North’s” socials will leave you endlessly entertained as Andy playfully boasts about how many cups of strong tea he can drink in a single day, ponders the possibility of putting pussycats on trial, teases us relentlessly with the potential of smoky bacon crisps being banned, and aggressively waves cash in our faces like Harry Enfield on steroids while talking about fixing the benefit system.
Yet perhaps the most “Dear God no!” Moment is when the PM lines up a shot on the pool table like he’s Paul Newman in The Hustler before telling us in a no-nonsense and alpha-male manner, “As you see, I never miss a thing.”
Apart from maybe, credibility and dignity?
It’s all so contrived, calculated and tailored to present Andy as the coolest middle-aged man in the room. Watched for long enough, you may even be just a little sick in the mouth.
The overall impression is like watching a digital version of Nero fiddling as Rome burns.
However, just as we thought Andy’s wilful descent into the sewers of social media couldn’t get any worse, he invites an influencer into 10 Downing Street to grill him on the hot topics of the day.
As it turns out, the interview with social media star Luke Hamnett is less of an interrogation but more of a fawning and slightly sycophantic celebration of our PM’s greatness.
At one point Hamnett, who was conducting the interview for his Live, Laugh, Luke podcast earnestly gushes, “I really, really do think you’re doing a really good job, and I won’t just blow smoke up your a***, I’m genuinely just saying that I think you’re doing a great job.”
If you listen carefully, you can hear the noise of a thousand hard-boiled hacks turning quietly in their graves, but it gets worse.
During the interview, Burnham thinks it’s a good idea to brag that, “I think I’m probably the first Prime Minister, I don’t know for sure about this actually, but I’ve got a tattoo. Did you expect me to say that?”
No, we didn’t Andy, but as Hamnett points out, he finds it “weird” that Andy is “just a normal guy.”
What defines normal is open to interpretation, but being the leader of one of the five most influential nations on the planet is pretty far from most people’s idea of normality.
So who’s kidding who?
Hamnett then delivers perhaps the greatest complaint you can pay someone in this twisted age, and one which will perhaps be the civilised world’s epitaph: “I see your socials, your socials are going off.”
It’s heady stuff for sure, and for a Labour Party that has spent a staggering £2.4 million on working with social media influencers since July 2024, it’s probably music to their ears.
It’s not known if Hamnett was paid for his services, but he certainly had a whale of a time in the build-up to the interview as he playfully dances around 10 Downing Street like a hyperactive and troubled pupil who has accidentally found himself on his own in the headmaster’s house.
All credit to Burnham, though, it’s a hard graft being the country’s top boy.
One minute he’s delivering speeches on Wales’s Labour legacy written for him by an elite task force of ChatGPT and Prosecco swigging advisors, and the next he’s courting that most curious breed - the social media influencer.
Talk about out of the frying pan and into the congealed lard.
Of course, it’s all a cynical ploy to engage young people and win their votes.
Which is kind of ironic considering Labour’s plans to ban anyone under 16 from using social media. Not to mention their recently announced UK and EU youth experience scheme, which will make competition amongst young people for jobs even fiercer.
Yet these aren’t subjects touched on by interviewer or interviewee. They’re simply using one another to increase their personal status and heavyweight clout in the attention economy.
But what real awareness is being raised, and what are young people being asked to vote for? The cult of personality or real political change?
We’ll let social media decide!
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