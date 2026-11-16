Where does free speech end?
Should we be free to say whatever we like, regardless of the consequences? And when do words that offend cross the line into words that cause real harm? These are difficult questions, but ones we need to confront if we are serious about defending free speech while protecting the rights and dignity of others.
The recent controversy in the Senedd, following comments by Reform UK Member Joe Martin about immigration, has brought these questions into sharp focus. The Presiding Officer ruled his contribution deliberately offensive and unnecessarily provocative, and said he would not be called to speak in the Chamber again until he demonstrated an understanding of parliamentary standards and apologised. Reform has accused the Senedd of suppressing free speech.
It is right that we scrutinise decisions about what can and cannot be said in our democratic institutions. Freedom of expression is fundamental to democracy. It allows us to challenge those in power, question accepted wisdom and argue for change. It must protect unpopular and uncomfortable opinions, not just those with which the majority agrees.
But free speech does not mean freedom from criticism, nor does it give anyone an unlimited licence to say whatever they please.
There is a difference between causing offence and causing harm. We should not expect to be protected from every opinion that challenges our beliefs or makes us uncomfortable. Robust debate is essential. But language that demeans people because of who they are, reinforces prejudice or encourages hostility is different. Racist, xenophobic, transphobic, ableist and misogynistic comments can make people feel threatened, unwelcome and excluded. They can reinforce discrimination and undermine people's ability to participate equally in society.
That distinction is not always straightforward. Context matters: what was said, why, to whom, how often and with what likely consequences. We should not treat every offensive remark as an attempt to cause harm. Equally, we should not dismiss the impact of words simply because they are presented as someone's opinion.
These questions have become even more important online. Social media gives everyone the opportunity to speak and be heard, but it also allows falsehoods, intimidation and abuse to spread at extraordinary speed. A misleading claim can reach thousands of people; a hostile post can trigger a torrent of abuse. The fact that something is posted online, rather than said face to face, does not make it harmless. Nor does the right to express an opinion mean that we are entitled to a platform free from moderation or challenge.
And we should expect particular responsibility from those who hold positions of authority. Politicians and public figures have a platform that most people do not. Their words can shape public attitudes, legitimise prejudice or help bring communities together. They have a responsibility to be truthful and accurate, to distinguish evidence from speculation, and to correct mistakes. They should also think carefully about the consequences of the language they use.
The Senedd recently strengthened its Code of Conduct to make clear that Members must not make deliberately misleading statements and must correct factual inaccuracies. This is not about preventing political disagreement. It is about recognising that those elected to represent us have a duty to be honest with the public.
None of this means that rules governing speech should be beyond challenge. They must be clear, proportionate and applied consistently. We should be wary of giving those in authority the power to silence legitimate criticism. But we should be equally wary of allowing the language of free speech to become a shield for dishonesty, intimidation or discrimination.
Free speech gives us the right to speak. It does not absolve us of responsibility for what we say, the truth of what we claim, or the harm our words may cause.
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