These questions have become even more important online. Social media gives everyone the opportunity to speak and be heard, but it also allows falsehoods, intimidation and abuse to spread at extraordinary speed. A misleading claim can reach thousands of people; a hostile post can trigger a torrent of abuse. The fact that something is posted online, rather than said face to face, does not make it harmless. Nor does the right to express an opinion mean that we are entitled to a platform free from moderation or challenge.