It is now just over a year since the devastating flooding caused by Storm Claudia. The scenes we witnessed will stay with me forever, as will the resilience and determination shown by residents and businesses.
The clean-up effort was extensive, and the impact of the flooding continues to be felt today. Several properties remain unoccupied, while some businesses have still not been able to reopen.
Most concerningly, many residents, particularly in Skenfrith and Forge Road, Monmouth, appear to have become resigned to these recurring events, treating them as an unfortunate fact of life. No community should be expected to live like that.
Many of the proposed solutions for the River Monnow are costly and would take considerable time to deliver, even if approved and funded. In the meantime, we must focus on practical measures and quick wins.
I have met with Monmouthshire County Council leaders to discuss how I can support those impacted in my role as a Member of the Senedd, and the message was clear: Welsh Government must back local ambitions.
In correspondence with the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Climate Change, I have highlighted that many of the proposed flood mitigation schemes in Monmouthshire will depend on Welsh Government approval of capital funding and grant support. At present, however, that commitment does not appear to be forthcoming.
Local authorities are being asked to deliver increasingly ambitious flood resilience programmes at a time when communities are facing more frequent and severe weather events. If Welsh Government expects councils to meet these challenges, it must provide the resources necessary to do so.
Natural Resources Wales has developed a range of excellent resources to help people prepare for flooding, and I would encourage every reader to take the time to review this guidance, even if they do not live in an area considered to be at high flood risk. Further information can be found here: https://naturalresources.wales/flooding/preparing-for-a-flood/
Following the recent wildfire summit between Welsh Government and key stakeholders, I remain concerned that many important issues affecting the Blaenavon Commons are still awaiting clear answers.
The urgent need for funding to support wildfire recovery on Mynydd Garnclochdy, peatland and habitat restoration, and assistance for commoners has yet to be addressed. Questions also remain about long-term investment in commons management, including vegetation control, bracken removal, firebreaks, water retention measures and improved access for firefighting.
As with flooding, I will continue to work with those affected by these devastating events and will keep pressing Welsh Government to provide the support, investment and assistance that local communities need.
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