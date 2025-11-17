Skenfrith endured its fourth major flood in six years as Storm Claudia overwhelmed the village with its ferocity.
Every house suffered under the worst storm in 100 years as the river level of the Monnow rose at an alarming rate.
Previous floods were caused by the Norton Brook, but the swollen River Monnow was to blame for this unprecedented flood with rainwater coming down from Herefordshire and the Black Mountains.
Malcolm Edwards whose family have owned the mill for 100 years said it was the worst he had ever seen it.
The villagers have been frustrated by assurances from Natural Resources Wales for a flood alleviation scheme which has never materialised and despite numerous well-intentioned meetings, they have now faced yet another heart-breaking and costly flood
