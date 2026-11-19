It was absolutely fantastic to bring a little bit of Monmouthshire to Parliament recently!
I hosted the first-ever Monmouthshire Day in Parliament, bringing together businesses, producers and people from across the county for a special event in Westminster.
We have so many brilliant people and businesses here in Monmouthshire, and I wanted to give them the opportunity to come to Parliament, meet and network with one another, and show everyone in Westminster what our county has to offer.
It was lovely to see such a variety of local businesses and producers taking part.
AB InBev joined us from Magor, home to the largest brewery in Europe, alongside HiveMind, who showcased their fantastic mead products.
Castell Coffi served up their famous Millie’s welsh cakes, while Brooke’s Dairy brought selections of cheese and their incredible ice cream. Abergavenny Fine Foods also joined us, showcasing their wonderful Pant ys Gawn goat’s cheese.
It was great to have so many different products from Monmouthshire represented in Parliament, and to give the businesses behind them the chance to showcase what they do.
We were also joined by Liam Lacey, a talented young artist from Monmouth. Liam showcased his artwork representing businesses affected by flooding in the town.
His work was a reminder of the difficult time businesses in Monmouth have faced following the flooding, and it was good to see them all represented at the event.
The Farmers’ Union of Wales and Young Farmers also had stalls, and it was lovely to welcome other local business owners and residents.
We also heard from some fantastic speakers, including Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson, Emma Corfield-Walters, owner of Book-ish bookshop, and Ian Rickman, President of the Farmers’ Union of Wales.
It was also an opportunity for people from different sectors across Monmouthshire to spend time together, from farmers and food producers to artists and other local business owners.
For me, this event was all about celebrating the businesses, producers and people who make Monmouthshire such a fantastic place.
A special thank you to everyone who set up stalls, attended and helped make our first Monmouthshire Day in Parliament such a success.
It was a real pleasure to bring everyone together and show Parliament a little of what Monmouthshire has to offer.
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