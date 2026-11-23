AN Abergavenny man who claims “he’s been through absolute hell” has told the Chronicle a tale that few will fathom, let alone believe!
The phrases “It’s been absolute hell!” Or “It was like living in hell!” Are well-worn and popular expressions.
For example, watching Andy Burnham play guitar or Angela Rayner dance could easily be described as “absolute hell!” Likewise, a few nights in Swansea could be likened to “living in hell.”
The key thing to remember is they are figurative expressions, and the “hell” in question is more a mild annoyance or thing of discomfort.
We don’t mean we have literally walked through hellfire itself and spent a little time in the company of Beelzebub and the boys in the land of endless torments.
However, for local lad Johnny Turnip, his “hell journey” was a different story altogether.
“When I say I’ve been through absolute hell, you better believe it, brother!” Turnip told the Chronicle.
“I was in the bottomless pit, the inferno, the place of eternal damnation, the sunless valley where the cursed things walk, the land where despair is born anew, and what’s more, I lived to tell the tale. Which has got to be something of a first!”
Turnip explained that he ended up in hell after hitching a ride on Halloween with a dead miner called Milton Jones, who took Turnip to the sunless lands and planned to offer his scalp to Satan in return for his own freedom.
“I don’t blame Milton for taking me hostage. The damned are quite often desperate men who resort to extreme measures.” He said.
“The trouble is when you take a Turnip into the bowels of hell there’s going to be trouble. I wasn’t about to lie down and let Lucifer prod me with his pitchfork of eternity. I’ve got things to do and beer to drink.”
Turnip added, “Milton gave me this big sob story about how it was always hot in hell, but he always felt so cold and how clock-watching in eternity was enough to try the patience of a saint.
“I’ve never had much time for whinging types. It’s all ‘Poor me, poor me, pour me another drink’ with the self-pity brigade, so I just said to Milton, ‘Look dickhead! It’s simple. Can’t do the time, don’t do the crime! You sold your soul to Satan because you had no vision. Seriously. How did you think it would all end up? A mortal lifetime is but a blink of the eye for Lucifer Morningstar. He hasn’t got the patience of a saint; he’s got the patience of the devil, and that’s far worse, because the devil always collects.
“I told him, ‘You’ve had your fun and riches, brief though they are, and now you’re spending eternity kidnapping innocent souls like me every Halloween in the hope that when you collect 666 scalps the devil will release his little imp? Think again, pal. You’re in hell for the duration, and there’s no direction home.’”
Turnip explained, “As I sat in the passenger’s seat of Milton’s car parked up outside the sixth circle of hell and watched him blub like a freshly damned baby, I felt kind of biblical, and so I pointed at him sternly and said in a voice I imagine the Old Testament prophets would have used, but probably just sounded a bit like Gandalf when he gets angry with the hobbits for overeating and talking too much, ‘What good does it do for a man to gain the world if he forfeits his soul?’”
Turnip added, “This brought a fresh round of blubbing from Milton. Honestly, I thought Victorian miners would have been made of sterner stuff.
“It was time to take direct action. So, addressing him like I would Puerto Rico Paul when he’s having one of his bipolar episodes, I snapped, ‘Stop acting like a Millennial who's just been told the avocados and pumpkin lattes are off the menu at the vegan cafe and pull yourself together, pal. You’re in hell, yes! But how do you think people born in Merthyr feel? But do they cry about it? No! They get drunk and fight instead, and that’s what I’m asking of you now, Milton!’
“‘You want me to get drunk?’ He replied.
“‘No!’ I said. ‘I want you to fight. You can have. Drink when the battle’s done!’
“‘Fight who?’ He asked.
“‘The hordes of hell!’ I said.
“After musing it over for a while, Milton said, ‘That’s a big ask. It’s a big horde, and they’re pretty powerful. I haven’t even got a decent gun, let alone a sword of destiny or amulet of power.’
“‘You don’t need any of that nonsense, Milton.’ I said. ‘All you need to get out of hell is a bit of willpower and a moral compass.’
“‘A moral what?’ He asked.
“‘And that’s your problem dickhead.’ I snapped. ‘It’s why you’re down here in the dung and not up there with the eagles. Let me spell it out to you, mate. Instead of taking me to your masters and condemning me to a life of servitude and horror that is neither warranted nor deserved, just start the engine up right now and let’s leave this cradle of filth and den of inequity’
“‘Why would I do that?’ He asked, all confused.
“‘Because it’s the right thing to do, and doing the right thing is always its own reward.’”
Turnip told the Chronicle, “I could see my moralising had confused him even more, and so I had to break it down even further: ‘Look, mate, taking all these souls hostage every Halloween won’t earn you your freedom, it’s just consolidating your own personal damnation. The devil’s contempt for you will harden the more you try to please him, and with every passing year you fall further from God’s grace. “Each man builds his own heaven or hell by his actions alone, and the foundations of yours are pretty deep, but it’s never tool late to turn things around. God loves a sinner who repents, especially one who strives to redeem themselves.’
“‘Release me today, and yes, you’ll face the devil’s wrath tomorrow and the next day, week, month, year, decade, century, but all things must pass, even endless torment. God’s glory is everywhere, and his mercy awaits. The key is to open your eyes and take positive action. It’s better to chill in Heaven than serve in hell any day of the week, mate.’”
Turnip said, “My words seemed to hit the bullseye. Shouting, ‘Hell yeah!’ To the cosmos, Milton fired up the engine, put his foot on the pedal, and we got the hell out of there!”
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