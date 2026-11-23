“I’ve never had much time for whinging types. It’s all ‘Poor me, poor me, pour me another drink’ with the self-pity brigade, so I just said to Milton, ‘Look dickhead! It’s simple. Can’t do the time, don’t do the crime! You sold your soul to Satan because you had no vision. Seriously. How did you think it would all end up? A mortal lifetime is but a blink of the eye for Lucifer Morningstar. He hasn’t got the patience of a saint; he’s got the patience of the devil, and that’s far worse, because the devil always collects.