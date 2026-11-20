With Christmas just a month away now, it is lovely to see so many people across Monmouthshire coming together to make this time of year special for others. The embodiment of Monmouthshire United.
One of the things that makes our county such a wonderful place to live is the kindness and generosity of our communities. Whether it is giving a little time or supporting a local cause, it is so very often the small things that make a big difference.
There are some great examples of this happening right across Monmouthshire.
In Caldicot, TogetherWORKS, a community driven not-for-profit organisation, is putting on a free Christmas Day lunch for anyone who might otherwise be spending the day on alone. It is a lovely idea and what a difference that simple invitation of "there's a place for you at our table" can make.
Our county council chairman, Cllr Tudor Thomas, is also organising a Christmas raffle in support of St David's Hospice Care, with some generous prizes donated by local businesses and supporters. Like so many other initiatives, it is an example of people coming together to support an organisation that gives so much back.
Through our own Christmas Wishes campaign, we are helping to bring together the generosity of individuals, businesses and community organisations to spread a little extra Christmas cheer to children and families across the county.
The three examples are different but they share something important. They are about people caring for others which is such an essential part of life and what the Christmas festival can remind us needs to be always there.
As a council, we play a key role in bringing people, businesses, community groups and other organisations together, supporting initiatives and helping those connections grow. We certainly don't do it all ourselves, nor could we - or even want to. Some of the very best things happening in our county are stimulated by the energy, kindness and commitment of local people working together.
We know this time of year can bring its challenges – and now is it particularly critical - whether it is cost-of-living or other financial pressures, the weather, the short, dark days or loneliness. So the fact that there are people one can turn to, communities and groups that care, makes all the difference.
So a huge thank you to everyone who gives their time, donates, volunteers or simply looks out for a neighbour. You help make Monmouthshire the caring and welcoming place we are so proud of – and it is something we can all carry with us throughout the year.
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