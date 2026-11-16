FESTIVE fever gripped Abergavenny in its excitable hands over the weekend, shaking the town like a snow globe and pulling it like a cracker that went BANG, before dumping a whole load of Xmas spirit over one and all.
In other words, it was the annual switch on!
Unlike other towns, we don’t believe in hiring bit part soap opera stars, washed up celebs or Jedward to turn on our lights; we just go straight for the jugular and ask the big man from the North Pole if he’ll take time out of his busy schedule to do the honours.
And guess what? He does and did.
Rolling into town on a sleigh sponsored by Abergavenny Round Table and using wheels instead of reindeers, the man in red was all waves and smiles, or at least we presume he was smiling behind his bushy white beard, as the gathered assembled cheered and waved mobile phones in his honour.
Hot on the heels of Wales’s historic, and crushing victory over a shell-shocked All Blacks, the town was already giddy with excitement, but that fever pitch was stepped up a gear when the choir started singing, the countdown began, and Santa lit us up like a Christmas tree.
Talk about Jingle bells!
Although Wales may beat New Zealand only once every century, Abergavenny’s big switch-on happens every year, so if you missed this year’s event, there’s always 2027!
And until then, let’s keep the party going with a few Christmas-themed crackers that have been pulled a bit prematurely!
What is the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum. You just can’t beat it!
Now we’re cooking! Let’s jingle all the way!
Why is it getting harder to buy advent calendars? Because their days are numbered.
Ho! Ho! Ho! Now chuck it in the bucket marked “High Time” and pass it to the lady on the left or the fella on the right, but before you do, try this one for size.
Why did no one bid for Rudolph and Blitzen on eBay? Because they were two deer!
And that’s your lot!
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