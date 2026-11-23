A man has been disqualified from the roads after admitting driving over a mountain road while over the drink-drive limit.
Daniel Baldwin, from Abergavenny, was stopped on the B4248, in Blaenavon, on November 4th 2026 after being spotted by police officers.
The 34-year-old provided a sample of namely 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, thereby exceeding the prescribed limit.
The legal limit for driving is 35 micrograms.
Baldwin was disqualified from driving 13 months, which would be reduced by 13 Weeks if he completes a course.
He was also fined £369.00, reduced from £553 owing to his early guilty plea.
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