A man from Blaenavon has appeared in court charged with a string of offences over the course of a three-month period this year.
Aaron Mullen, who lives in the town, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court this week charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to answer to court and/or police bail.
The 38-year-old had also been charged with theft from a Tesco Express store in Bristol in July 2026.
Mullen entered guilty pleas for driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a road traffic accident and failing to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time.
The charge for failing to answer to court/police bail as soon as practicable was dropped in favour of another offence.
Conditional bail was granted at the hearing on Tuesday November 17th. He’ll be sentenced on December 10th 2026, allowing time for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.
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