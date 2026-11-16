A man from Blaenavon will be back in court later this month after he was caught behind the wheel despite already being banned from the roads.
Paul McGrath, was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Transit in Cwmbran on Sunday November 8th even though he has already been banned from holding a license.
The 42-year-old appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday November 9th where he entered a guilty plea for the offence. His sentencing has been scheduled for November 30th 2026 in order for a pre-sentencing report to be compiled.
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