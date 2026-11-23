The committee that runs the Empowerment Oasis on Tudor Street, in Abergavenny, is reminding locals that they intend to continue supporting adults with learning difficulties even though the lease on their current building will not be renewed.
Earlier this month, Monmouthshire County Council (MCC), which owns the building, made the decision to let the charity’s lease run out due to what it considered failings made my management.
The report into the running of the centre revealed that management could not provide evidence for some DBS checks and had spent just a fraction of the £88,000 MCC had projected it would cost to make the essential repairs to the building that were required when ‘The Gathering’ assumed the lease at the start of 2025.
Now, the committee has said it is not going to challenge the decision which could see them forced to vacate the premises. However, they hope to maintain their presence in Abergavenny and continue to help adults with learning difficulties in the community.
“We do not believe we have failed in that respect,” Scott Price, Chair of The Gathering Community told The Chronicle.
“The council feel as though we have not met the criteria they outlined by the deadline that they set. We did not receive any instructions from MCC until six weeks after the initial contact was made and we feel that the current narrative surrounding our tenancy is not factual.”
“DBS checks were not missing or ‘outstanding’ as stated in the report, there are three ongoing. But none have been rejected. The publication of the report and the reaction to it has resulted in the narrative that we don’t know what we are doing, and that simply isn’t true.”
Public accusations of financial mismanagement allegedly occurred due to a disagreement over who should supply new fire extinguishers for the building. It would not have been able to open at the start of the lease without this requirement being met.
The committee also claims the significant shortfall in the amount spent on repairs to the building, which amounted to just £10,000, is due to their ability to finding contractors sympathetic to their status as a registered charity.
Some of their criticism was also levelled at their landlord. They claim that they were told a leaked pipe which had caused a ceiling to fall down had been repaired, only for a plumber to find water had merely been shut off from that area of the building.
The Gathering says it has covered the cost of all repairs to the building during its tenancy, including repairs to the roof, plumbing, a new ceiling and the heating and gas system.
“It is upsetting to be told we won’t be able to enact our vision when we have dedicated so much of our time here,” Manager, Jenny Powell said.
“Simply finding another building is not another option. Our members have a variety accessibility needs, some require parking, others require a suitable disabled toilet. We can’t just move. It took us a long time to find a suitable place.”
MCC intends to open expressions of interest into the building on Tudor Street soon, while The Gathering must vacate the premises by January 2027.
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