A man from Abergavenny who has been accused of sexual assault earlier this year will appear in court again next month.

Jordan Williams, 25, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on October 8 to face three accusations of intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over when they did not consent. The defendant has also been accused of assault by beating and the assault of a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm for alleged offences between March and May this year.

Williams, who is on conditional bail, must appear at Cardiff Crown Court on November 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.